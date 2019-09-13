Keira Knightley Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband James Righton

Oh, baby! Keira Knightley and her husband, James Righton, are now the proud parents of two after welcoming their second child together.

The pair were spotted pushing a stroller together on Friday, September 2019, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 34, debuted her baby bump in May 2019 in Paris when she showed up to a Chanel party in a white and tan off-the-shoulder dress and sandals. She and the musician, 35, walked into the event hand in hand.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, already share their 4-year-old daughter, Edie.

In September 2018, Knightley joked to Us Weekly exclusively that she hadn’t slept in “three years” since welcoming her baby girl. “[Edie] has occasionally slept through the night, but not in any kind of prolonged sense,” she told Us at the time. But since the actress herself didn’t sleep through the night until she was 6 years old, she admitted, her “mum is thrilled because she says it’s comeuppance.”

While the Golden Globe nominee keeps Edie pretty private, she has gushed about her girl multiple times. In 2015, she detailed the “astonishing” love she had for her little one to Elle.

“It’s a very primal, primal love. That’s quite extraordinary,” Knightley told the magazine at the time. “And the ability to have no sleep and continue going. It’s not pleasant — I never thought that I could actually do it for the amount of time that I’ve done it.”

The model hasn’t just been surprised by her stamina, though. She told The Inquirer about the unexpected effect motherhood had on her acting career in March 2019.

“I think I play everything now that I’m different,” she said at the time. “Obviously, it just has an impact on your point of view about everything. Certainly, a woman who doesn’t have a child could play a part and do a perfectly good job, but I think there are certainly nuances that the experience brings to you that I might not have thought about before I had a kid.”

