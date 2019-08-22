Real talk! Keira Knightley became a mom in 2015, and the actress has been getting candid about her kid ever since.

That being said, the Pirates of the Caribbean star kept her lips mostly zipped about her little one until after she arrived. Knightley and her husband, James Righton, didn’t formally announce that they were expecting, but instead displayed her baby bump in several haute couture gowns during press for The Imitation Game.

The model did joke with Ellen DeGeneres, though, that she might go into labor during a December 2014 episode of her show.

“My plan is to get it out,” the Teddington, London, native said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. [I’ll] drop it out, keep working. Pick [the baby] up, that’s my plan. That would be wonderful for television, but not so good for me.”

Knightley revealed that she and her husband are expecting their second child when she stepped out in Paris in May 2019. The actress showed off her budding belly in a white and tan off-the-shoulder dress on her way to a Chanel party.

The debut came six months after she bashed Duchess Kate’s post-baby public appearances in an essay for Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies).

“We stand and watch the TV screen,” Knightley wrote in October 2018. “[Kate] was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see. … Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate. Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers.”

Knightley and the musician made their relationship public in April 2011. They tied the knot in France in May 2013.

While the Love Actually star may be mum’s the word about her pregnancies, she has lots to say about her daughter over the years. Keep scrolling for a look at her best parenting quotes since welcoming Edie.