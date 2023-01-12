“I mean, I think there’s always something simmering there,” he shared during an interview with E! News in September 2022. “I think it’s pretty clear that Gregory is interested. It’s just a matter of timing really, at this point.”
The Walking Dead alum added: “In season 2, what we are doing is we’re seeing a lot more of the personal lives of the characters. And part of that is their dating lives. And we’ll kind of see what’s going on.”
“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins,” she said during the September 2022 event. “My wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and crew for helping me to make this show and make the pilot.”
Two months later, the executive producer gushed about Anik to Cosmopolitan, saying, “My husband is silly. I just laugh and laugh. That’s part of why I married him. His silly is so surprising to me, and I’m very rarely surprised.”
“We can’t move via DM. Everything is being watched,” Williams explained to Bustle in November 2022. “I highly value people who look at me, and I’ve been able to tell since I was a child. So that’s my criteria. Can you actually see me, or is this because it’s trendy?”
Keep scrolling to learn more about the Abbott Elementary cast and their respective love lives:
'Abbott Elementary’ Cast’s Dating History: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and More Stars’ Love Lives
Lucky in love! The Abbott Elementarycast's respective dating lives appear to be much tamer compared to their fictional counterparts.
Following its 2021 debut, the ABC series became a critically-acclaimed hit because of its meaningful story lines about teachers in a Philadelphia public school. Fans were also quick to pick up on the obvious chemistry between Quinta Brunson's character Janine and Tyler James Williams' Gregory.
However, the series creator and lead previously admitted she's in no rush to explore a potential romance. “We want to explore this relationship,” she told TV Insider in February 2022. “But sometimes, all you’re having is a crush.”
Williams, for his part, teased that fans wouldn't be disappointed by the show's journey.
Offscreen, the Abbott Elementary cast has remained more tight-lipped about their love lives. Some viewers were surprised when Brunson thanked husband Kevin Jay Anik while accepting awards at the 2022 Emmys and 2023 Golden Globes.
"In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins," she said during the September 2022 event. "My wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known and my incredible cast and crew for helping me to make this show and make the pilot."
Two months later, the executive producer gushed about Anik to Cosmopolitan, saying, "My husband is silly. I just laugh and laugh. That’s part of why I married him. His silly is so surprising to me, and I’m very rarely surprised."
Brunson's costar Williams also offered some insight into his personal life when he discussed his preference for the dating app Raya.
“We can’t move via DM. Everything is being watched,” Williams explained to Bustle in November 2022. “I highly value people who look at me, and I’ve been able to tell since I was a child. So that’s my criteria. Can you actually see me, or is this because it’s trendy?”
Keep scrolling to learn more about the Abbott Elementary cast and their respective love lives:
Lucky in love! The Abbott Elementarycast's respective dating lives appear to be much tamer compared to their fictional counterparts.
Following its 2021 debut, the ABC series became a critically-acclaimed hit because of its meaningful story lines about teachers in a Philadelphia public school. Fans were also quick to pick up on the obvious chemistry between Quinta Brunson's character Janine and Tyler James Williams' Gregory.
However, the series creator and lead previously admitted she's in no rush to explore a potential romance. “We want to explore this relationship,” she told TV Insider in February 2022. “But sometimes, all you’re having is a crush.”
Williams, for his part, teased that fans wouldn't be disappointed by the show's journey.
Offscreen, the Abbott Elementary cast has remained more tight-lipped about their love lives. Some viewers were surprised when Brunson thanked husband Kevin Jay Anik while accepting awards at the 2022 Emmys and 2023 Golden Globes.
"In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins," she said during the September 2022 event. "My wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known and my incredible cast and crew for helping me to make this show and make the pilot."
Two months later, the executive producer gushed about Anik to Cosmopolitan, saying, "My husband is silly. I just laugh and laugh. That’s part of why I married him. His silly is so surprising to me, and I’m very rarely surprised."
Brunson's costar Williams also offered some insight into his personal life when he discussed his preference for the dating app Raya.
“We can’t move via DM. Everything is being watched,” Williams explained to Bustle in November 2022. “I highly value people who look at me, and I’ve been able to tell since I was a child. So that’s my criteria. Can you actually see me, or is this because it’s trendy?”
Keep scrolling to learn more about the Abbott Elementary cast and their respective love lives:
Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Quinta Brunson
The comedian married the sales manager in September 2021.
Credit: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Tyler James Williams
The child star, who portrays Gregory, dated singer Karina Pasian until 2015. He moved on with Anastasia Baranova, but the pair have since pulled the plug on their romance. Williams is currently single.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Janelle James
The Emmy nominee, who plays Ava Coleman, has chosen not to share much about her offscreen love life. She is a mom to two teenage sons, whom she has previously mentioned in various comedy sets.
Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Lisa Ann Walter
Before playing Melissa, the Parent Trap star was married to Sam Baum from 1986 to 1999. Walter shares four children with her ex-husband: son Jordan, daughter Della and twin sons Simon and Spencer.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chris Perfetti
The In the Dark alum was previously linked to Sonja Lauwers. Perfetti, who plays Jacob, hasn't shared much about his love life on social media. Instead, he has used the platform to post news about Abbott Elementary.
Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Dreamgirls star, who plays Barbara Howard, married Eric Maurice in 1990. They welcomed a son in 1995 and a daughter in 1997. Following more than a decade of marriage, the former couple called it quits in 2001.
Ralph has been married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes since 2005.