Touching tributes. Following the death of former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley, stars took to social media to share touching messaging honoring the late fashion icon.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York,” his official Instagram account wrote. Talley was 73.

News of his death quickly made headlines, with celebrities, fashion designers and close friends taking to social media to share their memories with and condolences for the force in fashion.

Rachel Zoe was among the first to take to social media, sharing an image of Talley alongside Renee Zellweger at the CFDA Awards. “We lost one of the most extraordinary today 💔.It was hard to choose an image but I loved how this conveyed your kindness. Andre Leon Talley, you were so much more then the most chic, elegant man I ever met. You were larger then life, yet so gentle and sweet to me as a young excited fashion obsessed girl who was intimidated by everyone in the industry,” she penned in her emotional tribute.

Zoe went on to share that Talley taught her the importance of being confident and shedding her fear of failure, noting that the journalist “seemed invincible.” She continued, “You will be missed by so many and I thank you for inspiring me and countless others with your passion and infinite wisdom. You were so kind and supportive of me when others weren’t and I am forever grateful 🙏🏻. Rest In Peace and power Sir. 🕊”

The Zoe Project alum was just one of the many stars that looked back fondly on Talley’s legacy. Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Diane von Fursterberg and more reflected on the author’s impact across fashion.

Talley’s career was nothing short of impressive. Most notably, he was the long-time creative director of Vogue, but he also served as a “close confidant” to designers, ranging from Manolo Blank to Karl Lagerfeld, penned numerous best-selling books, served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, worked as Barack and Michelle Obama’s stylist and was the subject of a documentary titled The Gospel According to André.

His rise in the industry began in 1983, when he joined Vogue’s ranks as the fashion news director. In the years that followed, he worked his way up the chain to become the publication’s creative director in 1987, working closely with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. After a seven years in the role, Talley left Vogue and moved over to the Paris branch of W Magazine. In 1998, he made a grand return to Vogue as the editor-at-large and remained at the publication until 2013.

Keep scrolling to read how stars are honoring the late fashion icon.