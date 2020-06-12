Andre Leon Talley Critiques Anna Wintour's Statement Amid the BLM Movement

André Leon Talley is not completely happy with Anna Wintour’s latest remarks about diversity at Vogue and he’s making it known.

For a little refresh, the 70-year-old editor-in-chief emailed her team a statement last week amid the George Floyd protests and Black Lives Matter resurgence acknowledging “hurtful” and “intolerant” behavior during her 32-year-reign.

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators,” an email sent to Us read. “We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

Then this week, Talley talked with comedian Sandra Bernhard on an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, in which he criticized Wintour’s response, claiming that it “came out of a world of white privilege.”

He noted that the timing of Wintour’s email was key, seeing as it was around the time the Harper’s Bazaar announced it’s first black female editor-in-chief Samira Nasr, something he says has “impacted” Wintour.

“Clearly that statement comes because [Nasr] is going to run competition rings around her,” he said, speculating that Wintour’s “power-base has been somewhat affected by the competition of this young, African-American presence.”

He continues, comparing Wintour’s statements to the one made by the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“[Goodell] did not name Colin Kaepernick by name,” Talley said, referencing the 49ers quarterback who made headlines for taking a knee during the national anthem. “And as Reverend Al Sharpton said in hiseulogy to Mr. Floyd, don’t apologize, give him back his job… No apology necessary. Give people back their jobs and name them. If you’re going to make a statement, name what your mistakes were.”

He added, “Own up to it, dear. All I’m asking for his human decency and kindness.”

