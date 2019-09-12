



Demi Moore just once again proved she is some sort of ageless goddess, this time by posing nude on the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

On Thursday, September 12, the 56-year-old mom of three shared her magazine cover in an Instagram post. “Baring all for the October issue,” she wrote teasingly in the accompanying caption.

Even though she isn’t wearing any clothes, the St. Elmo’s Fire actress isn’t totally naked. On her head she is wearing an oversized hot pink hat from Lynn Paid, while on her right arm splayed across her body and over her knee is a seriously stunning diamond bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.

This is the first time the Ghost star has gone completely nude on a magazine cover since her infamous 1991 Vanity Fair shoot where she posed with her hair cropped and pregnant belly exposed.

“Thank goodness people remember the photo, they don’t remember the article,” she told Harper’s Bazaar, referencing the “dismissive tone of the piece.”

It’s not just Moore’s toned physique, high cheekbones and flawless skin that makes her seem ageless in this spread, though. She also seems to have quite a youthful spirit.

She told the publication that she genuinely loves toys and dolls. “I love figurative art,” she said. “And when I look at the little faces of things that I have, whether they’re like little animals or little something or others. I’ve always got little faces looking at me. If you go up and look at my carry-on bag, I have a little bear, and I have a little Dil Pickles, you know, from Rugrats?”

It may seem strange but her reasoning is nothing short of heartwarming. “[They] remind you not to take your life too seriously and to remember the importance of play.”

