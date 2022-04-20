Rapper ASAP Rocky was taken into custody shortly after returning home from vacation with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

The “Praise the Lord” performer, 33, was arrested at Los Angeles International airport on Wednesday, April 20.

“The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, better known as music artist ASAP Rocky,” a Twitter statement from the Los Angeles Police Department read on Wednesday.

The LAPD noted that Rocky — who has been dating the 34-year-old songstress since February 2020 — allegedly got into an altercation with an “acquaintance” in November 2021. As the argument escalated, the suspect fired a handgun at the victim. According to the statement, Rocky and two other men had reportedly fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and Rocky was arrested on Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon. (Us Weekly has reached out to Rocky’s representatives.)

Ahead of the New York native’s arrest, Rocky enjoyed a getaway to Rihanna’s native Barbados. The twosome — who announced in January they are expecting their first child together — were spotted arm in arm at the local airport on April 15. The “Diamonds” singer cuddled up to her beau in snaps obtained by TMZ. The pair’s getaway came less than one week after he was accused of cheating on the pregnant star with Fenty designer Amina Muaddi, who has since denied the claims.

Rocky was previously charged with attempted murder as a teenager after firing a gun at a man who attempted to intimidate him back when he was a 16-year-old drug dealer. Rocky confessed to the charges, admitting that he believed the victim was reaching for a weapon of his own. After serving jail time, the charges were eventually reduced.

“He tried to come at me in front of some ladies. And I was little. He was a little bit older than me,” Rocky recalled during an appearance on Angie Martinez‘s The Untold Stories of Hip Hop in October 2019.

The “Fashion Killa” musician was later arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, for an alleged assault after getting into an altercation with Mustafa Jafari in June 2019. Rocky was convicted that August, serving a suspended prison sentence and paying a $1,270 fine.

“The question is whether he’ll have the energy and stamina to do this one more time given all the circus around it,” Rocky’s defense attorney, Slobodan Jovicic, told The New York Times of an appeal, noting his disappointment that the rapper was not acquitted of all charges.

