Celebrities are standing with A$AP Rocky after the rapper was arrested in Sweden over a fight that broke out in downtown Stockholm.

The 30-year-old was involved in a physical altercation on June 30 before appearing at a music festival. TMZ obtained a video of Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) violently throwing a man onto the ground before three members of his crew punched and kicked the victim.

The Grammy nominee shared two videos from the day of the incident on Instagram, claiming two young men “FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED.”

“WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE,” he added.

Swedish authorities took Rocky into custody on July 3, forcing him to cancel scheduled performances in Norway and Poland and indefinitely postpone the rest of his world tour. Two days later, a Swedish court ordered Rocky to be held in pre-trial detention for two weeks while police continue their investigation.

“They were attacked and he made use of self-defense,” the entertainer’s defense lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, told the Associated Press, adding that they plan to appeal the ruling.

Fellow rapper A$AP Ferg claimed on Instagram on Friday, July 5, that Rocky, who was linked to Kendall Jenner from 2016 to 2017, was “locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges.” Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, TMZ later reported that Rocky is sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets and is only given one apple a day to eat in the “disease-ridden” detention facility.

The New York native’s manager, John Ehmann, also called the conditions “horrific” and “inhumane” in a Change.org petition titled “#JusticeForRocky Demand that Rocky be released from Swedish Officials.”

Scroll down to see which celebrities have supported the #JusticeForRocky campaign so far.