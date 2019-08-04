A$AP Rocky joined ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner at Kanye West’s Sunday Service on August 4 after the “No Limit” rapper’s release from a Swedish prison.

The 30-year-old returned to the U.S. on Saturday, August 3, after being arrested in Sweden on June 30 for his alleged involvement in a street brawl.

Videos posted on social media on Sunday showed Rocky chatting and laughing with Jenner, 23, who he was linked to from 2016 to 2017, and A$AP Ferg at the weekly event held in California.

The supermodel was dressed in a white tank top, jeans and a baseball cap while the “Good for You” rapper wore black jeans and a green and white jacket.

Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) was charged with assault at the beginning of July and was ordered to be held in pre-trial detention in Sweden for two weeks while police investigated the matter.

Several celebrities including Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes posted messages of support for the Grammy nominee, with A$AP Ferg claiming that his pal was “locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges.”

President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue after urging from West and wife Kim Kardashian to intervene. The former reality TV star claimed that he spoke to the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and “offered to personally vouch” for Rocky’s bail.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later tweeted her thanks to Trump along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner for their “efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”

NBC reported on Saturday that Rocky was released after the U.S. government warned Sweden of “negative consequences” to the relationship between the two countries if the case wasn’t resolved as soon as possible.

A source told Us Weekly in August 2016 that Rocky and Jenner were “full-on dating” after they sparked rumors of a hookup when he attended her PacSun launch that February. He accompanied her to her sister Kylie Jenner’s 19th birthday party in August and the makeup maven took photos of the couple cozying up at the Met Gala in May 2017, where the rapper could be seen grabbing Kendall’s butt. But by September that year, they’d gone their separate ways, with an insider telling Us that “their schedules [were] really hard.”

