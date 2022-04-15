A name to know. Fenty designer Amina Muaddi was a major force in the fashion industry long before she found herself at the center of alleged drama with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

Speculation that the rapper, 33, cheated on the “Work” singer, 34, surfaced on social media on Thursday, April 14, with many accusing Muaddi of being the reason the couple allegedly split. The following day, however, the footwear designer refuted the rumors in a statement shared via her Instagram Story.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

Though she wanted to ignore the headlines, Muaddi explained that she felt the need to speak out because the allegations were not just affecting her, but were also “related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.”

The fashion guru concluded: “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2020 that Rihanna was “hooking up” with the “A$AP Forever” rapper before he confirmed their relationship in May 2021. Earlier this year, the duo revealed that they’re expecting their first child together after Rihanna was photographed showing off her baby bump during a walk in New York City. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that “ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant.”

“They’re both very excited to be parents,” the insider added. “Rihanna has wanted to be a mother for many years now and she’s so thrilled it’s finally happening.”

Muaddi previously made a name for herself as one of the coolest shoe designers working in the industry, both through her eponymous line and her work with Fenty. “If I design a shoe, I want Rihanna to want to wear it,” she told The Guardian in July 2020, describing the Fenty Beauty founder as “very warm and very sassy.”

In addition to Rihanna, Muaddi’s designs have been worn by Beyoncé — both in the September 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar and at the 2022 Oscars — Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Through her “100 percent ethnic-minority female-owned luxury company,” the Romania native has been fighting against fast fashion. “Everything was moving too fast. It’s not fair on the consumer if a luxury product is quickly out of date,” she told the outlet while reflecting on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the fashion world. “Now we’ve had a pause and a reset, and fashion is starting up again almost from zero. That’s kind of scary. But it’s also an opportunity to do things differently.”

