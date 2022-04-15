Clearing the air. Fenty designer Amina Muaddi is speaking out amid rumors that she had an affair with ASAP Rocky during Rihanna‘s pregnancy.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” the fashion guru wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 15. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

Muaddi told her followers that she felt compelled to “speak up” because the accusations were “not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” including the 34-year-old Fenty CEO.

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend,” she concluded.

Speculation surfaced on social media one day prior that the New York native, 33, cheated on Rihanna and that the pair had called it quits. Us Weekly broke the news in February 2020 that the “Umbrella” singer was “hooking up” with the rap artist before Rocky confirmed their romance in May 2021.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he told GQ at the time. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Earlier this year, the musicians revealed that they’re expecting their first child as Rihanna debuted her baby bump in a New York City photo shoot. As they prepare for parenthood, a source exclusively told Us that the couple are stronger than ever.

“ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant,” the insider noted in January. “They’re both very excited to be parents. … Rihanna has wanted to be a mother for many years now and she’s so thrilled it’s finally happening.”

The Fenty Beauty creator opened up about her pregnancy journey during her May 2022 Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, April 12. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” she told the magazine. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

The Grammy winner “didn’t waste any time” telling Rocky the happy news, she recalled. “I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

While Rihanna confessed that she “always thought” she would be married before becoming a mom, she’s pleased with the path she’s on. “Who the f–k says it has to be that way?” she said. “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom. They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!