A deeper connection. Rihanna reflected on her bond with mom Monica Braithwaite amid her pregnancy.

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!” the singer, 34, captioned a throwback photo via Instagram on Tuesday, April 5. “Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

The social media upload came four months after the songwriter debuted her baby bump, announcing that she and ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child.

“She’s due this spring,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “They’re both very excited. … Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother. She’s had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can’t wait to be a mom!”

The insider noted at the time that the Grammy winner was “embracing her pregnancy body,” adding, “[She] sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

The following month, the lingerie designer’s dad, Ronald Fenty, exclusively told Us how he felt about his future grandchild’s upcoming arrival.

“I couldn’t be happier for my daughter,” Fenty, 68, said in February. “I actually jumped for joy when I heard. She’s always wanted to have kids and she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

News broke in 2019 that the Fenty Beauty creator was dating the 33-year-old rapper, which the New York native confirmed two years later.

Rocky called his partner “The One” in a May 2021 GQ interview, gushing, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know.”

The record producer went on to tell the outlet that he envisioned himself having a “very fly child” one day. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” the “Fashion Killa” singer said at the time.

Since announcing that they are starting a family, Rihanna has shown her baby bump progress on multiple outings, from Paris Fashion Week shows in February to Los Angeles dinner dates the following month.

The actress even called herself “preggo AF” in a March Instagram Story selfie showing her bare stomach.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.