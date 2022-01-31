Pregnancy progress! Rihanna announced in January 2022 that her first child is on the way with a stunning baby bump debut.

The Barbados native showed her bare belly in an unbuttoned pink coat in photos with partner ASAP Rocky at the time, pairing the statement jacket with ripped jeans and dangling necklaces. The rapper, for his part, sported a denim Carhartt jacket, a hooded sweater and leather pants.

The maternity shoot came nearly two years after the “Don’t Stop the Music” singer spoke to British Vogue about her future family plans.

“In 10 years … I’ll be 42. I’ll be ancient!” the Savage x Fenty creator told the magazine in March 2020. “I’ll have kids, three or four of them.”

The songwriter added at the time that “hell yeah” she would raise her little ones as a single mom if necessary, saying, “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong.’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

As for Rocky, the New York native told GQ in May of the following year that he was open to fatherhood.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” the rapper gushed in the 2021 interview. “I would have a very fly child … if that’s in my destiny.”

Before the musicians sparked romance rumors in 2019, Rihanna dated rappers Chris Brown, Travis Scott and Drake, as well as businessman Hassan Jameel. Rocky, for his part, was previously linked to rapper Iggy Azalea, model Chanel Iman and Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Kendall Jenner.

Rihanna and the record producer are “madly in love,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Rocky confirmed their relationship in 2021. “They’re very open with friends that it’s unlike any connection they’ve ever experienced with anyone else, and they see each other as life partners,” the insider said. “They don’t need a piece of paper to be happy, but Ri’s a real romantic and her friends and family — her mom, especially — would love to see her married.”

Keep scrolling to see the actress’ baby bump photos before welcoming her first child.