Mom-to-be! Two days after Rihanna’s pregnancy news broke, the singer showed her baby bump via Instagram.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” the Grammy winner, 33, captioned a Wednesday, February 2, photo of herself standing in a bathroom with her bare belly on display. The Barbados native pulled her orange and blue jersey dress up to gaze down at her stomach in the shot.

The songwriter also posted photos from her maternity shoot with partner ASAP Rocky in the social media upload. The pictures were taken in New York City on Friday, January 28, and revealed three days later.

Rapper Nicki Minaj commented on the Instagram post with heart emojis, while model Gigi Hadid wrote, “Three angels.”

Rihanna’s baby-to-be is “due this spring,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the Savage x Fenty creator’s Monday, January 31, reveal.

“Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother,” the insider added at the time. “She’s had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can’t wait to be a mom! … She’s embracing her pregnancy body and sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

The lingerie designer’s dad, Ronald Fenty, exclusively told Us that he “couldn’t be happier” for the expectant star, gushing, “I actually jumped for joy when I heard. She’s always wanted to have kids and she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

The Fenty Beauty creator sparked romance speculation with Rocky, also 33, in 2019, and the New York native confirmed their relationship to GQ two years later.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” the “Praise the Lord” rapper gushed in May 2021. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The record producer went on to say that if children were in his “destiny,” he would make an “amazing” dad to a “very fly” kid.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the couple were “madly in love” and “see each other as life partners,” explaining, “They don’t need a piece of paper to be happy, but Ri’s a real romantic and her friends and family — her mom, especially — would love to see her married.”