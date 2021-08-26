Is a Proposal Coming? Rihanna, ASAP Rocky See Each Other as ‘Life Partners’

Her forever man? Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are committed to each other, whether marriage is in the cards for them or not.

“These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going.”

The “Umbrella” singer, 33, and the rapper, 32, are serious about the relationship regardless of their marital status, but her loved ones hope she ties the knot at some point.

“They’re very open with friends that it’s unlike any connection they’ve ever experienced with anyone else and they see each other as life partners,” the insider says of the couple. “They don’t need a piece of paper to be happy, but Ri’s a real romantic and her friends and family — her mom, especially — would love to see her married.”

Us exclusively reported in February 2020 that the longtime pals were “hooking up” after sparking dating rumors in December 2019. “They’re having fun and have always had chemistry,” a source told Us at the time.

Rocky had been “very into Rihanna for years” before their relationship turned romantic and “was always the instigator” of any flirtation between them, an insider revealed in December 2020. The Grammy winner “would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone” for a while, though.

The New York native finally confirmed in May that he is dating Rihanna, calling her “the love of my life” and “my lady” in an interview with GQ. “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

One month earlier, the pair were spotted showing PDA at L.A. hotspot Delilah. “It’s obvious they’re a couple and also are each other’s best friend,” a source told Us at the time. “They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together.”

Rihanna and Rocky have not gone out of their way to keep their romance quiet, although it has been low-key since they were first linked. “They’re not necessarily hiding the fact that they’re dating — they more so just don’t want people in their business,” the insider added. “They’re two chill people that don’t want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterwards.”

For more on the musicians’ relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.