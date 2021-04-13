Fiery romance! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going strong after stepping out together at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah on Monday, April 12, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple were seen “holding hands and laughing” during the night out, according to an eyewitness. “A$AP showed up with a group of about 10 people to the private party” where he met up with Rihanna, 33, who was already there.

Delilah is known as “Drake’s spot” among many celebrities, but the “God’s Plan” rapper, 34, who dated Rihanna on and off from 2009 to 2016, was not at the event, the onlooker told Us, adding that Rihanna and A$AP, 32, left the hangout around 3 a.m.

“It’s obvious they’re a couple and also are each other’s best friend,” the source told Us. “They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together.”

The “Love on the Brain” singer and the “Everyday” rapper have managed to keep their relationship relatively quiet since posing together at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2019.

“They’re not necessarily hiding the fact that they’re dating — they more so just don’t want people in their business,” the insider said. “They’re two chill people that don’t want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterwards.”

The source added that the Ocean’s Eight actress and the New York native have been dating “for a long time and have just been keeping it under wraps.”

Us broke the news in January 2020 that Rihanna split from Hassan Jameel after dating for nearly three years. After a years-long friendship, Rihanna and A$AP’s dynamic turned romantic, with a source telling Us in February 2020 that the pair were “hooking up.”

Rihanna has always been able to keep her private life private. “She’s been low-key with everyone she’s dated,” the insider told Us this month, noting that her relationship with A$AP may eventually become more public, but for now “they’re staying low-key.”

The sourced continued: “She’s more about promoting her lingerie, Savage X Fenty, and is focused on putting new music out. She’d rather have her brand and music talked about than her relationship.”

The duo’s romance has continued to thrive partially because of their similar lifestyles.

“They make a good match because they’re both rock stars. They both don’t give a damn about people’s opinions,” the source added. “They’re both into fashion. They’re both creative people. They’re just a sexy couple that work well together.”

Scroll down to see Rihanna and A$AP’s L.A. date night.