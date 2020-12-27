Things are heating up between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The couple were spotted spending time together in her native Barbados on Christmas Eve.

Rihanna and the rapper, both 32, were spotted boarding a yacht they chartered on Thursday, December 24, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The “Needed Me” singer and Rocky​​ went on a sunset cruise aboard the vessel, which was decked out with holiday decor.

They enjoyed the view from the yacht’s top deck. Rihanna wore a velvet black blazer with large sleeves and accessorized with gold necklaces and a pair of mules. Rocky, meanwhile, kept it casual in all black with brown sneakers.

Rumors have been swirling about Rihanna and Rocky’s romance since 2012. They’ve been romantically linked since December 2019, but the pair only went public after they were spotted dining with friends in New York City nearly a year later.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month, “A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years” and “was always the instigator” in flirtations. Rihanna, however, “would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone” for a long time before pursuing a relationship.

“Things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up,” the insider continued. “They’ve been together ever since.”

Prior to her relationship with the New York native, Rihanna dated Hassan Jameel. Us exclusively broke the news in January that the former couple, first linked in June 2017, had decided to call it quits after nearly three years together.

One month after her breakup from the Saudi businessman, a source told Us Rihanna and Rocky were “hooking up” weeks after they were spotted together at a concert in Brooklyn.

“They’re having fun and have always had chemistry,” the insider said in February.

Rihanna hinted earlier this year that she is hopeful for the future​​, including the possibility of becoming a mother.

“I know I will want to live differently. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” she said in the May issue of British Vogue, discussing her goals for the next decade. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong.’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”