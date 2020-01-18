Rihanna Spotted With A$AP Rocky After Hassan Jameel Split

Thank you, next. Rihanna was spotted hanging out with her rumored ex-fling A$AP Rocky in New York City on Friday, January 17, after her split from her former boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The “Love on the Brain” singer, 31, was photographed smiling and laughing while backstage at the Yams Day Benefit concert with Rocky, 31. Rihanna was first linked to the “Live Fast” rapper after they were seen kissing off-screen while filming their music video “Fashion Killa” in 2013.

The outing came just hours after Us Weekly broke the news that Rihanna had called it quits with Jameel, 31, after nearly three years of dating.

Rihanna first sparked speculation that she was in a relationship with the businessman in June 2017, but a source told Us at the time that the duo had “been hooking up for a few months.”

In October 2019, an insider explained to Us that the former couple were “great together” because Jameel is “serious,” while Rihanna is “fun and wild.”

Another source revealed in September 2019 that the pair still had a deep connection despite being opposites.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” the insider said at the time.“They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

The notoriously private couple were occasionally spotted displaying PDA. In August 2019, the Fenty founder dined at Mason restaurant in Santa Monica with her mother, Monica Braithwaite, one of her brothers and Jameel.

“They were there for a good few hours of the night until dark,” a source told Us at the time. “At one point, Rihanna and Hassan were arm in arm.”

Earlier in the year, Rihanna and Jameel also got cozy at a Lakers game in Los Angeles in celebration of the “Stay” vocalist’s birthday.

Rihanna got candid about her relationship with Jameel in a profile for Interview magazine in June 2019. She shared that she was “of course” in love with Jameel but was uncertain about walking down the aisle. “Only God knows that, girl,” she said at the time. “We plan and God laughs, right?”