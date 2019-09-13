



Opposites attract! Rihanna and her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, have managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye, but they have been going strong for more than two years now.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

The news of the couple’s romance broke in late June 2017, but a source told Us at the time that they had already “been hooking up for a few months” at that point.

Jameel, 30, serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of his family’s multibillion-dollar business, Abdul Latif Jameel, which is based in Saudi Arabia. Among other operations, they have distribution rights to Toyota vehicles, engineer and manage automotive parts and provide energy efficient and environmental services.

Rihanna, 31, rarely publicly addresses her relationship with the businessman, although she told Interview magazine in June that she is “of course” in love. When Sarah Paulson, who conducted the interview, asked her Ocean’s 8 costar whether she plans to marry Jameel, the Grammy winner replied, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Rihanna previously dated Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting her in 2009, and Drake. Jameel, meanwhile, was married to art critic Lina Lazaar from 2012 to 2017.

The “Love on the Brain” singer hosted her fifth annual Diamond Ball in New York City on Thursday, September 12, to benefit education and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation. While on the red carpet, she delivered a powerful message about her family’s history.

“I’m a black woman. I come from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she told Essence. “We are impeccable. We’re special and the world is just going to have to deal with that.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

