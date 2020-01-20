Back to work, work, work? Rihanna was spotted with her ex Drake on the heels of her split from Hassan Jameel — and her hangout with A$AP Rocky.

The “Work” collaborators were seen together in the audience at the fifth annual Yams Day show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Rocky, 31, and other hip-hop artists paid tribute to the late A$AP Mob founder and music executive A$AP Yams.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna, 31, made headlines for hanging out with the “F–kin’ Problems” rapper backstage before his performance at the benefit concert.

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday that the nine-time Grammy winner and businessman Jameel, 31, called it quits after nearly three years together. The former couple — who were first spotted together in June 2017 — kept much of their relationship out of the public eye, but she told Interview magazine in June 2019 that they were “of course” in love.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” a source told Us exclusively in September 2019. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

The “Love on the Brain” singer previously dated Drake, 33, and Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting her in 2009. Jameel, meanwhile, was married to art critic Lina Lazaar from 2012 to 2017.

Rihanna told Vogue in May 2018 that she no longer had “a friendship” with the “In My Feelings” rapper after their final breakup, but she assured fans that they were “not enemies either.” However, days after the interview was published, Drake unfollowed the Fenty Beauty founder on Instagram.

The “Take Care” collaborators, who dated on and off from 2009 to 2016, appeared to patch up their relationship later that year though. They reunited at the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum’s birthday party in October 2019.

“Rihanna was there hanging out with Drake, talking to him,” a source told Us at the time. “She arrived with friends to meet their group of friends who were celebrating his birthday week.”