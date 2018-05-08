It’s the end of an era for Aubrih. Drake unfollowed his ex Rihanna on Instagram after she said that they are no longer friends.

While it is unclear exactly when the “Nice for What” rapper, 31, tapped the “unfollow” button, he was still following the “Lemon” singer, 30, as recent as last week. She has not followed him for several months.

The move comes just five days after Vogue released Rihanna’s June 2018 cover story, in which she was asked about the current state of her relationship with Drake. They dated on and off from 2009 until their most recent split in October 2016.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” she told the magazine. “It is what it is.”

The Fenty Beauty founder also reflected upon the time that the Toronto native declared his love for her on stage at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. After wincing at the mention of his name, she admitted, “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

Rihanna is now dating Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, with whom she was first spotted in June 2017. She spoke to Vogue about their low-key romance, but did not mention Jameel, 29, by name.

“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before,” she said. “Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth. Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

