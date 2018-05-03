Rihanna is an open book! The “Work” singer spoke about everything from her friendship (or lack thereof) with ex Drake to her upcoming reggae album while talking to Vogue for her June 2018 cover story.

While discussing her mega-successful career, Rihanna, 30, reflected upon the time that Drake, 31, declared his love for her on stage while presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she explained after wincing at the mention of the “Views” rapper’s name, according to Vogue.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part,” the “Love on the Brain” songstress admitted. “I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

When asked about the current state of her relationship with Drake, she replied, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

These days, Rihanna has shifted her focus to her new boyfriend, Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel. Though she did not mention his name, she told the magazine, “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before. Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth. Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

The Grammy winner also spoke about the anxiety she felt when she celebrated a milestone birthday in February. “OK, so now that I’m 30, are there things I’m supposed to do?” she asked. “Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!”

Rihanna, who will cohost this year’s Met Gala with Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney, then laughed off the internet trolls who body-shamed her last summer. “I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” the Ocean’s 8 actress said. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

