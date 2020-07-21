Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign features a lot of familiar — and diverse — faces.

Fenty dropped its latest promo video for the skincare launch, starring A$AP Rocky, Lil’ Nas X, Paloma Elsesser, Halima Aden and more A-listers. “That’s right baby… Fenty Skin is for my fellas too,” Rihanna said in a statement from the brand. “No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!”

This gender-inclusive sentiment has been intact since the very beginning of the Fenty Beauty brand. When a Twitter user wrote, “If Rihanna comes out with a Fenty skincare line for men I’m changing my middle name for Robyn” back in October 2017, Rihanna replied, “Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you!” Then she continued, “Hi Robyn,” with a smiley face emoji.

The “Old Town Road” rapper took to his Instagram story to celebrate the campaign, writing, “Y’all really said 🍯🍫 congrats on this Fenty situation bro ✊🏾.”

The highly anticipated collection is expected to house a cleanser, toner and moisturizer and will be available starting Friday, July 31.

When the “Umbrella” singer announced the line in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 14, one user commented “I’m hoping this is great for sensitive skin! My face is sensitive AF.” The founder replied, “saaaammmee!!! I get so scared to try new product! But I made this with love for my sensitive skin gang!”

In a feature for British Vogue, published in March, the Barbados native briefly touched on the launch and the high standard she has for it. “Skincare, it’s the truth,” she said. “It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide.”

