Fenty Skin is officially coming soon! On Tuesday, July 14, Rihanna took to Instagram to reveal that the highly anticipated line is launching in just over two weeks on July 31.

To tease us with what’s to come, the 32-year-old singer posted a video (watch it here) using products from the unreleased line. According to the video, it appears as though the brand’s offerings will include a cleanser, toner and moisturizer.

“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!!” she captioned the Insta teaser. “Y’all ain’t hear it from me 🤫 but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio…”

Rihanna’s fans flooded the comments section. “Your skin is always flawless!!” one of her 85 million followers wrote. “Excited for this.” Another joked, “How dare you! My skin isn’t ready for this gift!”

The Barbados native even replied to one user who commented, “I’m hoping this is great for sensitive skin! My face is sensitive AF.” She responded, “saaaammmee!!! I get so scared to try new product! But I made this with love for my sensitive skin gang!”

In a feature for British Vogue, published on March 30, Rihanna briefly touched on the highly anticipated line and her high standard for it. “Skincare, it’s the truth,” she told the outlet. “It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide.”

The performer officially filed a patent for “Fenty Skin” in March 2019. Page Six was first to report that the trademark was approved and that the future line would include “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products … and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.”

The hitmaker launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017 with 40 shades of Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. She consequently made beauty history and set the bar very high for what it means to have an inclusive shade range.

The news that Rihanna was launching her own makeup collection first broke in April 2016. The “Shut Up and Drive” singer locked in a deal with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Kendo division and it’s estimated that she may have been paid as much as $10 million.

