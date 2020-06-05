Pride month may be looking a little different this year, but you can still get in on the fun and support the LGBTQ community! Fashion and beauty brands are launching some colorful collections that give back to nonprofits like The Trevor Project and the Stonewall Community Foundation.

After all, you don’t have to totally skip celebrating this year just because there won’t be a parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure you might not get to show off your rainbow-hued clothing at the bar, but that’s what Instagram is for!

Some of our favorite goodies include a fanny pack from Puma’s Cara Delevingne‘s collaboration, which donates to Foundation, which supports LGBTQ+ charities like GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out. There’s also PopSockets’ Love Is Power Button, which is perfect to quickly and easily dress up any outfit with a bit of Pride representation. With your purchase, 50 percent of the sales during June go straight to The Trevor Project.

But possible one of our favorites is Levi’s Use Your Voice Trucker Jacket. The edgy denim jacket not only spreads a positive message through its design but the brand is also donating a net of its proceeds to OutRight Action International, which is a LGBTQ human rights non-governmental organization that focuses on human rights violations and abuses against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.

But it’s not just fashion brands getting involved. Morphe dropped a “Free to Be” collection that includes a seriously beautiful set of quality brushes. As part of the campaign, the beauty company partnered with GLSEN, which is an organization that works to create safe and supportive school environments for LGBTQ K – 12 students. $26, morphe.com

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite beauty and fashion Pride products to shop this month that support the LGBTQ community.

