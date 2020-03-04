International Women’s Day is almost here! To celebrate, we found a ton of incredible fashion and beauty brands giving back to the community.

Though there are lots of fun goodies like a spring-perfect denim jacket or a lip and cheek multitasker, one of the main things you can grab this March to honor women everywhere is a solid, off-duty T-shirt. Most notably, Net-a-Porter teamed up with leading female entrepreneurs in the beauty and fashion space to drop a collection of super chic tees. But don’t take it just from Us. Stars like Kerry Washington, Claire Danes, Nicole Kidman, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have been spotted in these must-haves.

That’s not all! 100 percent of proceeds from this collection will go to the UK charity called Women for Women International, which helps female survivors of war rebuild their lives.

Another crazy chic pick is the Lingua Franca cashmere sweater. Although they have a ton of hand-embroidered shirts that have pro-women phrases like ‘Empower Women” and “Persist,” we can’t help but love the one that reads, “Who Run the World.” After all, why pass up the opportunity to wear Beyoncé lyrics across your chest? At a $380 price tag, it’s definitely a splurge but at least you can know that 10 percent of profits are donated to WomenOne — an organization that helps underprivileged women and girls find proper educational opportunities.

From beauty buys to fashionable favorites, keep scrolling to see all the best things you can pick up to give back in honor of International Women’s Day.