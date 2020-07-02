Kim Kardashian Is Expanding Skims With a Men’s and Swim Line ‘Very Soon’

Let’s hear it for the boys! Kim Kardashian revealed that a Skims line for men is in the works — and we can hardly wait.

On Wednesday, July 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to respond to some fans’ burning questions. When one user tweeted, “Let’s do a Q&A or something @KimKardashian we miss you,” she responded, “Let’s do it! I’m sleepy so won’t be up too long.

That same user also asked, “Skim’s for men, in the future maybe?” to which the founder replied, “Very soon.”

But that’s not all! There’s also some buzz about a swimwear collection. When one person asked “Man I’m desperate for skims swimwear lmao! @KimKardashian can we get someee soon!!!!????” she said, “soon!” Guess there’s a lot of Skims news to look forward to down the pipeline!

Also during this online Q&A, the reality star spoke about her bold new hair color. “Tell us the story behind the red hair,” one person tweeted. “Are you keeping it?”

“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Kardashian responded. “But won’t keep it long.”

The 39-year-old shocked fans when she showed off her fiery locks in a series of Instagram and Twitter videos on Monday, June 29. The mastermind behind the look, her go-to mane man Chris Appleton, told Us exclusively, “Kim was really into the red. And I think she liked how unexpected it would be as most people think of her going blonde when making a drastic change.” No kidding! Especially since back in at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the star mentioned going back to blonde since her hair would be healthy enough to handle harsh dye.

Even if it is short lived, we’ll never forget a red-head Kim!

