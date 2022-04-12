The sweetest of surprises. Pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky weren’t necessarily trying to get pregnant when they conceived their first baby.

“I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” the singer, 34, said in her May Vogue magazine cover, published on Tuesday, April 12. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

The Grammy winner noted that she “didn’t waste any time” telling the rapper, 33, the news, explaining, “I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

While the Barbados native “always thought” that she would get married before having a baby, she added, “Who the f–k says it has to be that way? I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom. They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver.”

As the lingerie designer awaits her infant’s arrival, the mom-to-be is aware of the possibility of postpartum depression. “Will I feel out of control emotionally?” the expectant star asked. “Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

For now, the makeup mogul is focusing on her “celebratory” maternity sale, gushing about how much fun she’s having dressing up her bump.

“I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna said. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that.”

The Fenty Beauty creator revealed in January that she and the New York native have a little one on the way, and the actress has been showing her bare belly at Paris Fashion Week events, Los Angeles dinner dates and more.

She and Rocky sparked romance speculation in 2019. The longtime friends kept their relationship private until the record producer called Rihanna “The One” in a May 2021 GQ interview. The businesswoman recently made headlines for rocking a massive diamond on her ring finger.

Rihanna gave a glimpse into her and Rocky’s transition from pals to partners in Tuesday’s interview, saying that “people don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with” her.

She added, “I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

