An unwelcome return. ASAP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International airport after returning from a vacation with Rihanna, according to multiple reports.

The rapper, 33, was reportedly taken into custody on Wednesday, April 20, after flying home from Barbados, where he and the pregnant singer, 34, were enjoying a trip, per TMZ. Us Weekly has reached out to Rocky’s representatives.

In a statement shared via Twitter, The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they had made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in November 2021. “The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, better known as music artist ASAP Rocky,” the statement read. According to the LAPD, Rocky allegedly got into an argument with an “acquaintance” in Hollywood and when things escalated, he reportedly fired a handgun at the victim, who “sustained a minor injury.” He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

The AWGE founder was previously charged with attempted murder when he was just 16 after a bully attempted to intimidate him when he was a drug dealer in his hometown of Harlem, New York. “He tried to come at me in front of some ladies. And I was little. He was a little bit older than me,” Rocky recalled during an October 2019 appearance on Angie Martinez‘s series, The Untold Stories of Hip Hop. He confessed to shooting the other man during a confrontation when he believed that his bully was reaching for a gun of his own. He served some time in jail before the charges were reduced.

In July 2019, the “Sundress” performer was arrested for assault in Stockholm, Sweden, after he and his entourage got into an altercation with a man named Mustafa Jafari. He was convicted of assault in August of that year and given a suspended prison sentence and was required to pay a fine of $1,270 in damages.

Rocky’s latest arrest is another controversy that he and Rihanna have weathered during her pregnancy. Earlier this month, the musician was accused of cheating on the “Work” singer with Fenty designer Amina Muaddi, who denied the allegations on Friday, April 15.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote via her Instagram Story. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

Us first reported that Rihanna and Rocky were “hooking up” in February 2020 and he confirmed the romance in May of that year. “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” Rocky told GQ at the time, describing Rihanna as “the love of my life.” The couple announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child together.

“ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “They’re both very excited to be parents. Rihanna has wanted to be a mother for many years now and she’s so thrilled it’s finally happening.”

