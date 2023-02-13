Sweet victory! After Patrick Mahomes pushed through an ankle injury to secure the Kansas City Chiefs their third Super Bowl win on Sunday, February 12, his wife, Brittany Matthews, is ready to get the offseason started.

“Brittany couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their huge win and she’s beyond ecstatic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 13. “She knows how hard he trained and focused for this game, and to see it all pay off for him is an incredible feeling.”

During the game, Patrick re-injured his ankle shortly before halftime in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. “It was remarkable for her to see his endurance while he pushed through and played despite his sprained ankle,” the source told Us. “He’s such an inspiration and now she feels like Patrick has earned some well-deserved time off to heal, relax, and celebrate with the family for a bit. She adores her husband more than anything. She’s overjoyed and absolutely elated.”

Matthews, 27, cheered on her husband, also 27, alongside their 23-month-old daughter, Sterling Sky, at Sunday’s big game. After Mahomes’ win, the family posed for some sweet pics on the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which Matthews aptly captioned, “Super Bowl CHAMPS.”

The couple followed up their Super Bowl festivities with a family trip to Disneyland on Monday. Matthews marked the occasion with fans on Instagram by sharing a family photo they snapped in front of the California theme park’s Sleeping Beauty castle, marking the first pic of her and Mahomes’ two-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

All smiles, the former soccer player captioned the sweet picture, “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!” complete with a red heart emoji.

After revealing they were expecting baby No. 2 in May 2022, Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their baby boy on November 28, 2022. They announced the news in a joint Instagram post that same day, with the football star writing, “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.”

When it comes to Bronze’s nickname, the pair have Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, to thank. “My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It goes perfectly with Sterling,’ Patrick previously told TMZ in November 2022. “So, we went with that.”

“It works out well,” he continued. “He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”