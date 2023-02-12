Sports Sunday! Super Bowl LVII was attended by many celebrity fans, including Jay-Z, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Damar Hamlin.

Ahead of the big event, which took place on Sunday, February 12, Adele confirmed that she was looking forward to cheering Rihanna on during her halftime performance.

“I’m going just for Rihanna!” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 34, told a fan during a concert for her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace that same month. “I don’t give a flying f—k.”

Following a hiatus from performing live and six years since her last album, the performance marks Rihanna’s music comeback. The event, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, comes nearly a year since the Fenty Beauty founder, 34, gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna and the rapper first sparked dating speculation in 2019 after years of friendship. The New York native confirmed their romance two years later when he called his girlfriend “the love of my life” during an interview. In January 2022, the “Umbrella” singer announced that she was pregnant and welcomed her baby boy four months later.

The record executive, who was also in attendance at Super Bowl LVII, gushed about the milestone moment in Rihanna’s career. “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” he told Zane Lowe in January. “It’s just incredible. The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rihanna, for her part, said that motherhood inspired her to say yes to the opportunity.

“I feel like it was now or never, really,” she told Extra in November 2022. “There’s this weird s—t that happens when you become a mom — that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower. I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage.”

Babyface and Ralph, 66, will be performing before the football game kicks off on Sunday. The Abbott Elementary star recently opened up about how she scored the one-of-a-kind gig.

“How did it all come about? I literally got a call from the NFL simply asking if I would sing. And they gave me a list of songs and then certain things happened and then I said, ‘I get to Lift Every Voice and Sing,'” she exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 6. “I could not be prouder and I’m very thankful.”

