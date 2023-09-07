Football players aren’t the only hot ones on the field.

Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in the NFL when the Los Angeles Rams hired him in 2017. Under his reign, McVay took the Rams from the league’s lowest-scoring offense to a top-scoring team in his first year. He went on to guide them to two Super Bowl appearances and won the franchise’s first since 1999 in Super Bowl LVI — making McVay the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Following McVay’s success with the Rams, his leadership paved the way for other NFL teams to change their hiring philosophies and look to snagging younger leadership in their organization. Dubbed the “Sean McVay Effect,” the movement opened the door for other young — and hot — coaches including Matt LaFleur, DeMeco Ryans, Nick Sirianni and others.

Keep scrolling if you’re bored watching football and want to see some of the hottest coaches currently working for the NFL: