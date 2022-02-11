Win or lose, Veronika Khomyn will always support her “McBae.” Sean McVay’s fiancée has been by his side as he finds success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay was born in Dayton, Ohio, moving to Georgia during childhood. Glee alum Becca Tobin revealed in her 2020 book, Act Like a Lady — written with her “LadyGang” podcast cohosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek — that she dated the future NFL coach when they were in the fifth grade.

“His name is Sean McVay. Sean F—KING McVay: the current head coach of the Los Angeles Rams football team, the youngest head coach in NFL history, and the man currently coaching MY local football team,” Tobin wrote. “But I’m fine, he’s fine, EVERYONE IS FIINE! His face is literally everywhere in Los Angeles, mocking me and reminding me of all my shortcomings and failures. However, I’ve decided to take it as a cue from the universe to stop running from my past and finally speak my truth.”

The actress, who married Zach Martin in 2016, revealed that McVay was the only man who ever broke up with her — and he did it through a friend.

“He can scream at 250-pound linebackers all day, but he didn’t have the courage to tell a seventy-five-pound girl dressed like John Travolta from Saturday Night Fever that he didn’t want to go out with her anymore?” she quipped. “But no hard feelings, coach! From the bottom of my cold, half-dead heart, thank you. You really did coach this girl to bounce back and never be dumped again.”

Minus his elementary school fling with Tobin, McVay has been linked to Khomyn since he was thrust into the spotlight when he became the youngest head coach in NFL history in 2017. And when the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, she’ll be by his side.

