Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and wife Veronika McVay are officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1.

The couple announced their son’s arrival via the Rams’ social media accounts, joking about the baby’s new role on the team. “LA Rams Transactions: Delivered Jordan John McVay,” the Wednesday, October 25, post read via X.

Jordan was born on Tuesday, October 24, and despite his early arrival — his due date was Tuesday, October 31 — the NFL coach wasn’t worried the baby would mess up the Rams’ schedule.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine, on January 13. “What a blessed day,” Legend gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend noted at […]

“I think there was a lot made about me missing a game. I’m not going to miss a game,” Sean, 37, said during a press conference on October 16, joking, “My son knows better than to come during a game. That’s not gonna be anything that we have to worry about.”

Sean’s little one proved him right this week when he was born days ahead of the Rams’ Sunday, October 29, game against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

Related: LA Rams' Coach Sean McVay and Wife Veronika's Relationship Timeline Win or lose, Veronika Khomyn will always support her “McBae.” Sean McVay’s wife has been by his side as he finds success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay was linked to Khomyn prior to being thrust into the spotlight in 2017 when he became the youngest head coach in NFL history. […]

“On an off day too. Legendary,” the Rams teased of Jordan’s arrival via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a onesie with McVay written on the back. “Congratulations, Coach + Veronika!”

Sean — who married Veronika in June 2022 — spoke about his newborn during the team’s Wednesday press conference, sharing that Jordan’s middle name is in honor of Sean’s late grandfather John McVay. (John coached the New York Giants from 1976 to 1978 and later became an executive for the San Francisco 49ers. He died in October 2022 at the age of 91.)

Related: Us Rounded Up Hot NFL Coaches in Honor of Football Season Football players aren’t the only hot ones on the field. Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in the NFL when the Los Angeles Rams hired him in 2017. Under his reign, McVay took the Rams from the league’s lowest-scoring offense to a top-scoring team in his first year. He went on to guide them […]

“His original due date was — kinda eerie how things work out — his original due date was when my grandfather passed a year ago on the 31st,” Sean explained. “Which is just pretty special and if you don’t believe in a higher power there’s certain things that occur that man, you just realize there’s something special going on.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Super Bowl-winning coach continued: “I come from a family of faith, I’m a man of faith and so thought that was really … you know the influence that you guys know my grandfather had on me, but also our family, he had a special relationship with Veronika as well.”

Sean concluded by saying he thought it was “appropriate” to give his son the middle name so his grandfather’s “legacy lives on” in another way. “I know he’s looking down smiling with what occurred yesterday,” he added.