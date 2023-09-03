Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need.

Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews were empty nesters when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Mahomes took home his second championship in February 2023 he did it with both daughter Sterling and son Bronze rooting for him.

“To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” Mahomes said while accepting his MVP win at the 2023 NFL Honors. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all. … Love y’all.”

Similarly, Brady brought his three kids, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian, on the field after his seven Super Bowl wins (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Scroll down to see the hottest NFL players — past and present — who can’t get enough of their kids: