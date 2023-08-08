Ciara and husband Russell Wilson’s family is getting a little bigger.

Ciara, 37, announced on Tuesday, August 8, that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child together, her fourth. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” she wrote via Instagram, quoting her new song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. “You my heart I’m your rib.”

In an accompanying black-and-white video, Ciara posed with her back to the camera before turning to the side to display her growing baby bump.

Ciara and Wilson, 34, are the parents of daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. Ciara also shares son Future, 9, with ex Future.

Last month, Ciara exclusively told Us Weekly that she loves being a mom with all of her heart. “The joy the kids bring me every day is beyond my wildest dreams,” she explained while promoting her partnership with Degree Unlimited. “They’re just so funny and make my life so full. While it is an all-day job and so, so hard a lot of the time, everything truly is worth it in spades!”

While Ciara admitted that it can be tough to juggle motherhood with her busy career, she noted that her kids are proud of their famous parents. “My kids love seeing me perform,” she said. “They’re proud when Mommy and Daddy go out looking good! So, while it’s always a struggle balancing work and mom life, I know my kids want to see me happy.”

Last year, Wilson asked his wife to have more children during a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ve got a question for you. A serious question,” he began in March 2022. “Can we have more babies? I mean, that would be perfect. Just give me one more at least. Is that a yes?”

Ciara replied, “We definitely can, but [I just need] a little time before we get there.”

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in July 2016 after one year of dating. Before their nuptials, the duo vowed to remain celibate until after they were married.

“We’re hanging in there. I’m not gonna lie. I’m human, so it is not easy,” Ciara told Cosmopolitan of the agreement in February 2016. “Especially when I look at him and I think he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen — that I’ve ever laid my eyes on, to be honest. I’m like, ‘Look the other way! Look the other way!’”

The couple welcomed Sienna nine months after the ceremony. “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” Ciara wrote via Instagram in April 2017, announcing her daughter’s birth. “We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”

Win, meanwhile, arrived in July 2020.