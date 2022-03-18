Ciara’s sweeties! The singer and Russell Wilson love documenting their days with their kids.

The Grammy winner became a mom before she met the professional football player, giving birth to her and then-fiancé’s Future’s son, Future Jr., in May 2014.

One month ahead of the little one’s arrival, the Texas native exclusively told Us Weekly that pregnancy felt “great.” She gushed, “I didn’t even know what to expect, but it’s been a very easy process — and it’s been so much fun. Honestly, it’s been the coolest experience in my life! Besides getting engaged which happened last year, this has been pretty awesome.”

She and the rapper called it quits in August of that same year, and the songwriter moved on with Wilson in 2015. The pair got engaged in March 2016, tying the knot four months later in England.

The duo, who were vocally celibate ahead of their nuptials, went on to welcome daughter Sienna and son Win in April 2017 and July 2020, respectively.

The athlete has big plans to continue expanding their family, Ciara told Extra in November 2019. “If you ask him, we’re talking eight babies,” the “Level Up” singer explained to the outlet at the time. “You know, we’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids. We’ve got time for that.”

Three years later, Wilson got down on one knee during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, asking Ciara to conceive “at least” one more little one. “We definitely can, but [I just need] a little time before we get there,” Ciara replied at the time.

The dancer’s response echoed her quote to Entertainment Tonight earlier that same week. “I look forward to the next baby when the time is right,” Ciara said of baby No. 4 at the time.

For now, the actress is loving life with Future Jr., Sienna and Win — and she has “help” while raising them.

“It is a balancing act,” the Game alum told Tamron Hall in September 2020. “Whether it’s your mom, whether it’s your sister, if there’s some way, I encourage people to also have that person’s help if possible. I had a nurse helping me with Future when he was younger, and I did not let her do anything because the mom in me was like, ‘I want to do everything.’ But help is OK. … It’s game-changing.”

Keep scrolling to see her sweetest moments with her family over the years, from watching Wilson play football to walking red carpets.