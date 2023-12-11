Ciara Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Her 3rd With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson have added another baby to their brood with the arrival of their third child together.

“Amora Princess Wilson,” the twosome captioned a joint Instagram pic of their newborn on Monday, December 11. “9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!”

Hours before she gave birth, Ciara brought her three kids to watch Wilson and the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7.

The singer, 37, announced her pregnancy in August. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” she captioned an Instagram video that showcased her baby bump, quoting her song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. “You my heart I’m your rib.” In his own post, Wilson, 34, revealed that he was behind the camera for the special moment.

Ciara and Wilson, who tied the knot in July 2016 after one year of dating, are already parents of daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. She also shares son Future, 9, with her ex Future.

The Denver Broncos quarterback and Ciara had been vocal about their plans to expand their family. “I’ve got a question for you. A serious question,” he said during their March 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Can we have more babies? I mean, that would be perfect. Just give me one more at least. Is that a yes?”

Related: Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Relationship Timeline Russell Wilson and Ciara have been going strong since they first started dating in 2015. Ahead of their July 2016 nuptials, the couple spoke candidly about their decision to remain celibate until marriage. “We’re hanging in there. I’m not gonna lie. I’m human, so it is not easy,” Ciara, who was already the mother of son […]

Ciara responded, “We definitely can, but [I just need] a little time before we get there.”

The month before she revealed her pregnancy news, Ciara spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the perks of motherhood. “The joy the kids bring me every day is beyond my wildest dreams,” she gushed. “They’re just so funny and make my life so full. While it is an all-day job and so, so hard a lot of the time, everything truly is worth it in spades!”

Although Ciara noted the difficulties of juggling her career and her personal life, she shared that her children are her biggest fans. “My kids love seeing me perform,” she said. “They’re proud when Mommy and Daddy go out looking good! So, while it’s always a struggle balancing work and mom life, I know my kids want to see me happy.”

Related: Picture-Perfect! Ciara and Russell Wilson's Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Ciara’s sweeties! The singer and Russell Wilson love documenting their days with their kids. The Grammy winner became a mom before she met the professional football player, giving birth to her and then-fiancé’s Future’s son, Future Jr., in May 2014. One month ahead of the little one’s arrival, the Texas native exclusively told Us Weekly […]

That same month, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. “God made you perfect for me,” Wilson captioned an Instagram video featuring photos of himself and Ciara. “You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever.”

Ciara, for her part, replied in the comments section, “I love you so much my baby! So grateful for our Love. Proud of us!”