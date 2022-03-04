The more, the merrier! Ciara and Russell Wilson have three children at home — and the professional football player wants more.

The singer became a mom in May 2014 when she and then-fiancé Future welcomed their son, Future Jr. The former couple split three months later, and the dancer subsequently moved on with Wilson.

Ciara and the Ohio native stayed celibate when they began dating in 2015 — all the way up until they tied the knot in July 2016 in England.

“For me, I knew that God had brought me in her life to bless her and for her to bless me,” the athlete told Access Hollywood in July 2015. “We’re not going to be perfect, by any means. But He’s anointed both of us and He’s calling for us to do something special.”

Three months after their nuptials, the pair announced their pregnancy news. Sienna arrived in April 2017, followed by son Win in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!!,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram when the baby boy arrived. “Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8 pounds 1 ounce.”

The “Goodies” singer shared the inspiration behind her infant’s name the following month, telling Entertainment Tonight that Wilson “had all the good names and Win won.”

The songwriter explained in August 2020, “Russell would always be like, ‘Here’s Win shortstop,’ like, play[ing] a whole thing out. Russ always had this name Win in the rotation years ago. … Then obviously the middle name, [Harrison], was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious. There was a lot of love and thought put into it.”

Ciara opened up in September 2020 about the “help” she has raising her brood while the NFL player is away playing football.

“It is a balancing act,” she told Tamron Hall at the time. “Whether it’s your mom, whether it’s your sister, if there’s some way, I encourage people to also have that person’s help if possible. I had a nurse helping me with Future when he was younger, and I did not let her do anything because the mom in me was like, ‘I want to do everything.’ But help is OK. … It’s game-changing.”

By March 2022, Wilson was asking the actress to continue expanding. The quarterback “proposed” to Ciara while she guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show, asking her for baby No. 4.

Keep scrolling to read Wilson’s request, as well as more of the couple’s comments about growing their family.