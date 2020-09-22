It takes a village! Ciara doesn’t mind asking for help with her three children when her NFL-playing husband, Russell Wilson, is away at work.

“It is a balancing act,” the singer, 34, said during The Motherhood Juggle virtual chat with Tamron Hall on Monday, September 21, created by Motherhood Maternity and the USO. “Whether it’s your mom, whether it’s your sister, if there’s some way, I encourage people to also have that person’s help if possible.”

The Grammy winner, who shares Future Jr., 6, with ex-fiancé Future and Sienna, 3, and Win, 2 months, with the athlete, 31, wasn’t always open to accepting others’ assistance.

“I had a nurse helping me with Future when he was younger, and I did not let her do anything because the mom in me was like, ‘I want to do everything,’” the Texas native explained. “But help is OK. … It’s game-changing.”

The “Level Up” singer reminds herself that while Wilson is working, she’s “working hard” too at home with their little ones.

“We have to remember that teamwork is part of it and communicate with your partner,” Ciara said. “When you have tough moments, communicate. Russ and I, we talk about everything. We always say communication rules the nation, so we have an open line.”

The pair tied the knot in 2016 in England and welcomed their daughter the following year. Win arrived in July.

The couple’s youngest is “growing really fast,” the actress said on Monday. “He literally likes to shoot up his little legs. I’m like, ‘Win, you’re too young to try to be holding your legs straight up and standing up.’ He’s trying to stand up and I’m like, ‘Slow down, little one.’”

Time with the infant is moving “faster” than it did with her eldest son and daughter, she added, explaining, “I’m still working, plus I’m doing Zoom classes with the kids, especially with Future [Jr.] because he’s in first grade now. … There’s never a chance for it to really slow down with three kids.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane