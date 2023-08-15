Ciara’s pregnancy style is unmatched.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, August 14, to show off her growing baby bump and fierce fashion sense. In the carousel of images, Ciara could be seen rocking low-waisted baggy jeans, a colorful knit checkered crop top and studded leather boots. She topped the ensemble off with diamond, pearl and gold necklaces and matching chunky rings. Ciara even held a bright red telephone up to her ear and gave the camera a sultry pout in one of the snaps.

For glam, she commanded attention with a radiant face, filled in eyebrows, glittery eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her blonde and brunette tresses were pulled into two high pigtails that were twisted into thick black scrunchies. Her face framing pieces were left out, perfectly cascading down her forehead. “CiCi Mama,” she captioned the photos.

Earlier this month, Ciara revealed she’s expecting her fourth baby, which is her third with husband Russell Wilson. The duo also share daughter Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara announced her pregnancy through a black and white video. In the clip, she posed next to a pool and turf to the side, allowing fans to see her baby bump.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” she captioned the social media post, referencing her song “How We Roll” with Chris Brown.

Prior to her marriage with Wilson, 37, Ciara was engaged to Future. The couple started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. In July 2014, they welcomed son Future Zahir Wilburn, now 9, before splitting in August 2014.

This isn’t the first time Ciara has slayed a baby bump shoot. Earlier this week, she shared a video compilation of her maternity style through the years.

For her first pregnancy with son Future, she looked timeless in a black crop top, matching sweater and leggings. Her dirty blonde locks were parted down the middle and worn in beachy waves.

While she was expecting daughter Sienna, she rocked a cropped sweater and black underwear. Her voluminous blonde hair was teased and parted down the middle.

For her third pregnancy with son Win, Ciara wore a leather bralette and matching pants, gold necklaces and bangles and a gorgeous afro. Her makeup featured a natural face, long lashes and nude lips.