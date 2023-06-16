Welcome to the low-rise renaissance! After trending in the early 2000s, low-rise jeans are back on the rise and better than ever.

The fad first became popular when stars including Brittney Spears, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and more showed off their fabulous figure wearing the pants. One of Hilton’s most iconic looks came in 2002 when she paired the denim with a pink halter top that wrapped around her abs while attending Ivar Nightclub’s Grand Opening Party in Hollywood. She topped the getup off with a peachy belt, heart-shaped necklace and rhinestone embellished bracelet. Although she adored the look in the past, the businesswoman told Fashionista in March 2022 she doesn’t know if she would “rock it again” and is instead “into the high-waist” jeans trend.

Spears, on the other hand, took the denim to a new level when she wore a pair so low it exposed her hip bones. In 2003, the “Toxic” singer promoted her album In the Zone in New York City while wearing a yellow halter top and baggy denim pants. She topped the look off with a white belt finished with dangling chains. Unlike Hilton, the “Circus” artist is a bit more open to the pants coming back. Last June, she revealed that her old wardrobe still fits two decades later. “Went to the old house yesterday to finish packing and look what I found … these adorable white jeans,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “No lie I think it’s been 20 years since I wore white jeans and they actually fit!!!”

Around 2008, the jeans started to go out of style — but now stars including Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Julia Fox and more are bringing it back and we couldn’t be happier watching the throwback trend resurface.

Hadid looked futuristic when she slayed the pants with a white crop top, black Balenciaga jacket and metallic sunglasses while arriving at the French fashion house’s show in July 2022. For the Paris event, the supermodel slicked her brunette locks back into a tight ponytail and sported peachy lips. She completed her ensemble with long nude nails, sharp eyeliner and a leather bag featuring a gold chain strap.

Another one of our favorite looks came in February 2022, when Rihanna looked fierce attending a dinner in Los Angeles. The “We Found Love” singer showed off her growing baby bump (she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky in 2023) with a pair of low-rise jeans, a crop top that tied in the middle, a fur coat featuring multiple animal patterns, a camo hat and gold chain necklaces. The “Love on the Brain” songstress teamed the chic ensemble with a matte face, warm eyeshadow shades, nude lips and strappy pumps.

Fox, meanwhile, opted for a Canadian tuxedo while appearing at the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2022. The Uncut Gems star paired the light blue pants with a denim jacket featuring 3-D spiral details over her bust. For glam, the model commanded attention with daring black eyeliner that made her blue eyes pop and her tresses were slicked back into an updo. Fox posed next to her now-ex Kanye West at the time, who also rocked an all-denim look. The “Runaway” rapper’s getup featured a padded jean jacket, baggy pants, knee-high boots, black gloves and square shades.

We’re taking a look back at the most fashionable low-rise looks. Keep scrolling to see these stars and more!