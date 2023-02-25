Next-level pregnancy fashion. Much like her first time expecting, Rihanna is making maternity wear fierce and fabulous.

The “Disturbia” singer, 35, stepped out with ASAP Rocky in Milan on Friday, February 24, in a silk, peach-colored gown that skimmed her baby bump. The sleeveless dress had a small cowl neck and a high slit. She paired the look with a rust orange bomber jacker and silver stiletto heels.

Rocky, 34, held her hand as they walked into Langosteria Bistrot restaurant. He wore baggy, light-wash Gucci jeans with white sneakers and a black leather jacket. The rapper appeared solo at the Gucci show earlier that day during Milan fashion week, where he wore a gray suit with oversized trousers and a skirt layered on top. He even braided his hair with a “G” in the center of his head to honor the brand.

The couple first sparked dating speculation in 2019 after years of friendship and Us Weekly broke the news in 2020 that they were officially hooking up. The New York native confirmed their romance was serious in 2021 when he called Rihanna “the love of my life” during an interview.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he told GQ in May 2021. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The duo announced Rihanna’s first pregnancy in January 2022, showing off the “Stay” singer baby bump in ripped jeans and a pink puffer jacket opened to reveal her bare belly. She accessorized with belly chains and long necklaces.

She gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, in May 2022. While Rihanna and Rocky have not shared their little one’s name, they’ve loved becoming parents.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” the “Diamonds” songstress gushed to British Vogue in a cover story published on February 15. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”

The Barbados native announced her second pregnancy earlier this month while playing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Rihanna had some butterflies going into this but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself,” a source exclusively told Us after the big game. “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”

