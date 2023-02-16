A special memory! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky revealed during the Fenty founder’s Super Bowl LVII halftime performance that they are expecting baby No. 2 — and they couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news.

“Rihanna had some butterflies going into this but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly of the “Umbrella” singer, 34. “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”

Rihanna headlined the halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, where she sang a medley of her biggest hits. During her live gig at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Barbados native showed off her baby bump in an all-red Loewe ensemble. Rihanna was even photographed cradling her belly during the musical set, while the 34-year-old “Praise the Lord” rapper filmed the performance on his phone.

“As far as family moments go it’s a pretty unbeatable memory they’ll treasure together their whole lives,” the insider adds.

Rihanna and Rocky — who began dating in 2020, in which Us broke the news — welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2022. While the twosome have not shared their little one’s name, they’ve loved becoming first-time parents.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” the “Diamonds” songstress gushed to British Vogue in a cover story published on Wednesday, February 15. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”

She continued at the time: “Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby.”

Rihanna and the New York native had kept the makeup mogul’s second pregnancy under wraps until Sunday’s big game.

“Right now, she’s relieved the news is out there and she doesn’t have to tip-toe around or evade people’s questions anymore,” the insider tells Us. “It’s an easier adjustment this time because she’s able to apply what worked last pregnancy, and she’s super excited and blessed to be having a second baby so soon.”

The insider, who explains that Rihanna’s pregnancy was a “very happy” surprise, tells Us that the couple are already thinking about expanding their brood again. “They’re not sure about how many kids they eventually want but an even bigger family is definitely not out of the question — but not without a nice long break after the next delivery,” the source says.

