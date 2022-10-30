Paris Hilton Is Bringing Y2K Fashion Into 2022 With Her New Online Store

Don’t call it a comeback. Whether you’ve been following Paris Hilton’s career since The Simple Life or only recently got to know the O.G. influencer, there’s no denying that this hotel heiress is #Sliving her best life — and we’re all just along for the ride.

In case you somehow missed her meteoric rise to fame, suffice it to say that Paris Hilton is an icon. Not only is she responsible for her viral catchphrase, “That’s hot,” but the trailblazing It Girl made Barbiecore pink and Juicy Couture tracksuits a way of life in the early 2000s.

Yup, it’s true. At a time when glitz and glam were pushed to the side in favor of grungy plaids and cargo pants, Paris fearlessly stole the spotlight with the sparkle and shine she brings to everything she does — securing her place in fashion history.

As the Y2K styles she pioneered have made a comeback in the present day, it’s clear that Paris is not just a throwback trendsetter but a modern sartorial trailblazer.

Have you always wanted to look like Paris? Now that the DJ, activist, and businesswoman is bringing her passion for fashion to a new online store, it’s easier than ever to dress like the “Stars Are Blind” singer. Now that’s hot.

Hold Up: Paris Hilton Launched an e-Commerce Store?

Yes! And if you ask us, there’s no one better to lead the current resurgence of Y2K fashion than Paris Hilton. After all, she was the “cool girl” of the noughties, known for rocking low-rise jeans, colorful hair clips, and belly chains all across Los Angeles.

Paris’ site was originally used for the beauty icon’s merch drops (and one special-edition tracksuit line reminiscent of her early aughts style). But as more and more fans have started channeling Paris’s iconic Y2K aesthetic, the heiress decided to make some tweaks.

“My fans are always asking me about my favorite shopping finds,” Paris said. “So, it felt like a natural fit to curate my latest obsessions for everyone to enjoy with me.”

Describing herself as “someone who considers shopping [her] cardio,” the trendsetter relaunched her store with 10 items from brands including ThirdLove, Candier, and Kitsch, with an affordable price range of $19 to $175. As more “obsessions” are added, the site will expand to other categories, including holiday gifts and pet accessories.

What Are Some of Paris’ Favorite Shopping Finds?

Paris’s new online store is “playful, timeless, luxurious, and inviting,” so the This Is Paris star said she has meticulously selected products that “spark joy, feel luxurious, and are thoughtfully packaged.”

Shoppers will see plenty of pink throughout the site — Paris’ signature color. While more handpicked looks will be added over time, here are just a few of the superstar’s favorite shopping finds featured on her site:

Wonderknit Robe

ThirdLove’s ultra-soft Wonderknit Robe is deliciously drapey … and the undeniably comfortable cotton jersey blend feels nothing short of a dream. Perfect for layering or lounging, you’ll just love how this kimono-inspired robe fits and feels.

The Crush

#Sliv your best life with these super chic sunglasses from GLVSS. The rectangle-shaped frame provides a fun, vintage feel with an updated flair. Handmade using premium Italian acetate, this fave find will upgrade your style for an Insta-worthy look sure to dominate the ‘gram.

Smile Lip Earring

One look at this solid 14k gold diamond-studded earring, and you’re sure to fall in love. Masterfully crafted at Porter Lyons, this adorable threaded flat back is ready to flirt its way into your heart and back onto your favorite ear stack.

Pro Tip: For an extra boost of glitz and glam, pair the Smile Lip Earring with a delicate chain like Paris’s latest obsession, the Earring Charm Chain. This gorgeous chair features a bezel set diamond along its length to give your earring stack a little extra something.

Ditched the Boyfriend Candle

Just like your ex-boyfriend’s irresistibly cozy, oversized sweatshirt, this delicious candle made at Shop Ryan Porter will snuggle your senses — and fill your soul with unashamed fresh citrus and sensual nostalgia.

Oh, and the best part? There are no strings attached. Ah, being independent has never smelled so good!

Catch Me If You Can Wallet On A Chain

Designed by Aimee Kestenberg, the adorably pink Catch Me If You Can Wallet on a Chain is as versatile as it is stylish. It features two interior slip pockets, four interior credit card slots, and an extra interior zip pocket, so you’ll have all the space you need to #sliv. Plus, it can be carried in your favorite AK bag or even worn on its own as a trendy crossbody. What’s not to love?

Pro Tip: Got pods? Match your hot pink wallet with the hot pink Pods Small Zip Around for easy access to essentials.

Shop ‘Til You Drop

Ready to join Paris as she leads the resurgence of Y2K fashion? Check out her new online store, shop.parishilton.com, where you can get your hands on some of her favorite shopping finds — from fashion and beauty to home decor and more.

Whether you’re ready to start #Sliving like Paris or simply want to keep up with the latest and greatest trends, this fashionista’s shopping site is a hot place to start.