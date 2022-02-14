Back-to-back wins! After the Los Angeles Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl, receiver Van Jefferson rushed to the hospital as his wife, Samaria Jefferson, was in labor with their second child.

The then-pregnant star attended her husband’s SoFi Stadium game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, with daughter Bella, 5, but she left mid-game to deliver baby No. 2.

Samaria previously spoke about the possibility of giving birth over Super Bowl weekend. She had yet to miss a home game, telling The Athletic on Saturday, February 12, “I’m going to stay calm and pray to God my water doesn’t break.”

The then-expectant star, who was due on February 17, wrote via Instagram on Sunday that she was “still praying” for that to be the case. Samaria went on to post photos from the match, including a glimpse of Bella’s “12 Daddy” tee and her own blue Prada sneakers.

After the Rams won 23-20 and Van, 25, changed out of his uniform, he was spotted sprinting through the stadium with his daughter and father, heading to the hospital.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

Hours after the game, Van posted an Instagram Story photo of himself holding his newborn to his chest with a smile. “x2!!!” the athlete, who caught four passes for 23 yards, captioned the social media upload.

The couple became parents in July 2016 when Bella arrived. The little one celebrated her 5th birthday last year with a Disneyland trip.

“Happy birthday my love!!” the NFL player gushed via Instagram in July 2021. “You’re growing up on me so fast!! Daddy will love you forever and always.”

Bella started kindergarten the following month. “Our girl is growing up,” Samaria gushed to her Instagram followers in August 2021. “To the sweetest, most brilliant little girl ever, I know without a doubt your light will shine SO bright in Kinder! We love you, baby!”

In September 2021, the high school sweethearts announced their pregnancy news.

“Seven years ago, Sept 19, 2014, the day you asked me to be your girlfriend in high school,” Samaria captioned a family video. “We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup. To seven years later, and that 16-year-old HS girlfriend is now your wife AND mother to our second child together. I always knew you were my soulmate.”

