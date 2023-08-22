Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting 4th Baby With Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is pregnant with her and husband Eric Decker‘s fourth baby — and enlisted a Mariah Carey song to break the news.

Jessie, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, with her special announcement. “Good morning ☀️,” she captioned a video of herself stepping out onto a terrace in grey bottoms and a matching top. Her midriff was bare, exposing her growing baby bump.

Carey’s song “Always Be My Baby” played in the background of the clip, which received a slew of supportive comments from fans and famous friends.

“Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!! ❤️,” DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, while Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson added, “Congratulations 🥰🫶🏻.”

Jessie’s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, chimed in with a handful of heart-eye emojis. (Bass gave birth to a son last month and shares two daughters with husband Anthony Bass.)

The country singer and Eric, 36, tied the knot in 2013 and are already the parents of children Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

In 2021, Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly that three was “a great number” of kids — and that Eric was planning to get a vasectomy. One year later, however, she claimed her husband wasn’t quite ready to follow through on the appointment.

“He won’t book it. He will not book it,” she exclusively told Us in 2022, claiming at the time that there were “no plans for a fourth” baby.

Eric seemingly dug his heels in, with Jessie claiming earlier this year that her husband “refuses to go” to a doctor for the procedure. “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she told Us in January.

While raising their family in the public eye, Jessie and Eric have often been the target of the parenting police. However, the proud mom tries not to be affected by the negativity.

“There was definitely a time when it used to get to me,” she exclusively told Us last month, adding that “we’re all just trying to do our best.”

At the time, Jessie noted that she values “one-on-one” moments with each of her kids despite her busy routine. “It goes by so fast … so you’ve got to have those memories,” she said.

Despite previously claiming that she wasn’t ready to expand her family further, Jessie didn’t shut down the idea of welcoming baby No. 4, teasing, “Anything is possible.”