Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting 4th Baby With Eric Decker

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jessie James Decker is pregnant with her and husband Eric Decker‘s fourth baby — and enlisted a Mariah Carey song to break the news.

Jessie, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, with her special announcement. “Good morning ☀️,” she captioned a video of herself stepping out onto a terrace in grey bottoms and a matching top. Her midriff was bare, exposing her growing baby bump.

Carey’s song “Always Be My Baby” played in the background of the clip, which received a slew of supportive comments from fans and famous friends.

“Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!! ❤️,” DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, while Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson added, “Congratulations 🥰🫶🏻.”

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s Relationship Timeline - 282

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Jessie’s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, chimed in with a handful of heart-eye emojis. (Bass gave birth to a son last month and shares two daughters with husband Anthony Bass.)

Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting 4th Baby With Eric Decker 1479886122
Jessie James Decker Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

The country singer and Eric, 36, tied the knot in 2013 and are already the parents of children Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

In 2021, Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly that three was “a great number” of kids — and that Eric was planning to get a vasectomy. One year later, however, she claimed her husband wasn’t quite ready to follow through on the appointment.

‘American Idol’ Alum Josh Gracin Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Katie

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023

“He won’t book it. He will not book it,” she exclusively told Us in 2022, claiming at the time that there were “no plans for a fourth” baby.

Eric seemingly dug his heels in, with Jessie claiming earlier this year that her husband “refuses to go” to a doctor for the procedure. “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she told Us in January.

Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting 4th Baby With Eric Decker 1479886122
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker, wearing The Covenant School ribbon, attend the Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner with proceeds benefiting the Covenant School held at The Twelve Thirty Club on April 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

While raising their family in the public eye, Jessie and Eric have often been the target of the parenting police. However, the proud mom tries not to be affected by the negativity.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years - 962

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years

“There was definitely a time when it used to get to me,” she exclusively told Us last month, adding that “we’re all just trying to do our best.”

At the time, Jessie noted that she values “one-on-one” moments with each of her kids despite her busy routine. “It goes by so fast … so you’ve got to have those memories,” she said.

Despite previously claiming that she wasn’t ready to expand her family further, Jessie didn’t shut down the idea of welcoming baby No. 4, teasing, “Anything is possible.”

