It’s up to him! Jessie James Decker revealed why the ball is in husband Eric Decker’s court when it comes to possibly having more children.

“I feel like as of right now, it’s probably a no,” Jessie, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, when asked if the duo want to expand their family. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, share three kids: daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.

The “Boys in the Summer” songstress, however, revealed that her 35-year-old husband “refuses to go make it permanent” and get a vasectomy.

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she explained on Thursday while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good! Dips. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

The Kittenish founder previously told Us that she and the former NFL player don’t see eye to eye on preventing another pregnancy.

“He won’t book it. He will not book it,” Jessie exclusively said in January 2022 of her spouse’s lack of urgency to get the procedure. “It’s still TBD.”

However, Jessie told Us on Thursday that without a vasectomy, technically, more children could come along. “I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing,” she said. “We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that.”

Eric, meanwhile, revealed to Us in January 2022 that “the papers are filled out,” but he can’t pull the trigger. “It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel,” he said of getting a vasectomy. “I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest.”

The former football player tried to reason with his wife at the time, telling her, “You don’t know where life will take you in the next five years. … We have amazing kids, so I don’t want a lot of love being taken.”

While the couple’s plans for the future are unknown, Jessie told Us on Thursday that their relationship is still red hot thanks to “communication” and going on date nights.

“We really try to make it a point [and say], like, ‘Let’s have these moments where we lay in here and we pillow talk each other … and just make sure we give each other that time,’” the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed. “It’s so important. Even early on in the day we’ll be like, ‘Is tonight the night?’ We make sure that we flirt [and] we get each other excited.”

In addition to balancing their responsibilities as parents and having couple time, Jessie told Us that she is gearing up for the Super Bowl with help from Heluva Good! Dips. (The brand is now launching candles inspired by their dips ahead of the big game.)

“Everything to me is about presentation. When it comes to presentation, you gotta back it up [by] having good stuff, like, a good spread,” she explained of her tips for hosting a football-watching bash. “I like to have a total variety. I am the hostess with mostest. I love entertaining, I love having people over.”

The “Flip My Hair” singer pointed to chicken wings and cheeseburgers as some of her go-to foods for the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday, February 12. A variety of dip options is also something she swears by.

“When it comes down to dip, I do love Heluva Good! Dips, it’s the best dip to me. They have a new flavor coming out that I’m really excited about,” she teased. “I was just trying it over here. It’s their buffalo flavor. We’re big Ruffles chip [people], so we love to have our big bowl of Ruffles chips and we’ve got our, Heluva Good! Dips out and it kind of just goes fast. I always like to have a bunch stashed in the fridge just in case.”

To learn more about Heluva Good! Dips’ limited-edition candle collection — and enter for a chance to win one of the dip-inspired scents — click here.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi