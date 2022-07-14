Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are one good looking couple! The former NFL pro and the “Wanted” singer also clean up nice together.

Through the years, the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2013 — have showcased an array of sexy red carpet ensembles, and a plethora of steamy PDA.

When it comes to Jessie’s style, the hitmaker doesn’t shy away from showing off her toned physique. For the 2022 CMT Awards, the vocalist wowed in skintight tan mini dress by Alex Perry that featured cutouts at the cleavage and above her waist. Jessie paired the look with dangling earrings and a pair of trendy PVC heels. For her glam, the “I Look So Good” artist went with dramatic eyelashes and had her hair styled in loose waves — a signature look for the star musician.

Figure-hugging frocks are a go-to for Jessie. At the 2019 CMT Awards, Jessie looked pretty in a pink suede mini dress. To complement her eye-catching outfit, Eric wore a T-shirt with his wife’s face on it, paired with a beige jacket, gray pants and sneakers. The athlete tends to lean on the casual aesthetic, often sporting basics under blazers — which allows Jessie’s sultry outfits to standout.

For the 2019 CMA Awards, however, Eric decided to match Jessie’s sleek, black high-slit dress with a pair of black pants and a textured blazer.

The couple began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. “He was in Arizona training, and I got a text from my girlfriend who said, ‘I’m having dinner with this guy I’m seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he’s stunning,’” Jessie recalled to Access Hollywood in 2013. Jessie replied: “Show him a picture of me, and see if he’s into it.”

After Eric received her number and took the initiative to text her first, Jessie said that she set out to go about their romance differently.

“From now on, if a man wanted me, he was going to have to show it,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Just Jessie. “So I made Eric chase me.”

The twosome eventually got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot the following year in Colorado. They went on to welcome three children together: Vivianne in 2014, Eric Jr. in 2015 and Forrest in 2018.

In June 2022, Eric and Jessie celebrated nine years together. To commemorate their milestone, Eric penned a sweet letter to the “Flip My Hair” singer.

“Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️ I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! 9 years down and a lifetime to go 🥰😜 Cheers to us 🥂,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Keep scrolling to see Jessie and Eric’s best couple style moments: