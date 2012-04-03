Denver Broncos Player Eric Decker Engaged to Country Star Jessie James!

Denver Broncos player Erick Decker and country singer Jessie James celebrated their one-year anniversary at a bed and breakfast on March 30 — and just two days later, they announced their engagement to the world via Twitter!

PHOTOS: Zoom in on Hollywood's biggest engagement rings!

"Thank you all so much for the congrats on our engagement. We are blessed to have found each other and to have supporters like you all," wrote James, who uploaded a photo of her engagement ring. Decker, 25, added: "Happy you said yes, darling."

The previous night, the couple celebrated with a "lovely dinner" where they served rabbit and lamb. "I looked at Eric and said, 'Chicken wings and beer would've worked, babe," James, 23, tweeted. "I can't get down with the fancy stuff."

PHOTOS: Celebs who love athletes

Decker and James met through a mutual pal and began their relationship over the phone. James, who dropped her self-titled debut album in 2009, recently released her music video for the single "When You Say My Name."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!